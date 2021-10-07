Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells $917,590.22 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20.

On Monday, August 16th, W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $20,823,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

