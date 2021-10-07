Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Sells $3,994,000.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

