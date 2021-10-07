Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Sells $3,994,000.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00.
Shares of Avantor stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.