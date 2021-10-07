Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases 330 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Lyndsay Browne bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £165 ($215.57).

LON CPI opened at GBX 48.56 ($0.63) on Thursday. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £817.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPI. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Capita in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

