Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFJL opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51.

