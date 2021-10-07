Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $256.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $230.84 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.01 and its 200 day moving average is $203.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.