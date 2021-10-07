Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $256.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $230.84 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.01 and its 200 day moving average is $203.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

