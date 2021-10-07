Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of INGR opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,139,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

