Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $636,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

