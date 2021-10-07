ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €14.80 ($17.41) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.56 ($14.78).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

