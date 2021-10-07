Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

INFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 726,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

