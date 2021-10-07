Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. 9,965,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,076,434. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

