Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. 9,965,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,076,434. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About Indoor Harvest
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.