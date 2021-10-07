Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $43.20 million and $1.61 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00133452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.37 or 1.00159172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.02 or 0.06515179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

