Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $86,209.34 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

