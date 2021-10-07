IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMARA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMARA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 49,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. IMARA has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.31.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

