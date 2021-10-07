IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

INFO traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,189. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $77.39 and a twelve month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

