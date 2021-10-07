IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $62.08. Approximately 1,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $330,765. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 9,245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

