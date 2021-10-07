IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 504,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,235.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 1,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,118. IGG has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

About IGG

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

