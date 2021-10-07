IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $617.17 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.26 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $669.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

