Idavoll Network Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $17.31 million and approximately $52,363.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00057215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00094287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00127308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.76 or 1.00392789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.38 or 0.06320636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

