Iconic Token (ICNQ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,565.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $2,565.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00096146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00132913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,477.73 or 1.00274952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.87 or 0.06552516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

