iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

ICAD remained flat at $$10.47 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 216,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.12. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iCAD by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,081,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iCAD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.