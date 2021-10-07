Hyperion (HYN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $150,649.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $244,601.83 and $150,649.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00229603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00101869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

