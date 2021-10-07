Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Up 19.8% in September

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

HYFM stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.60.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

