Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,551,700 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 1,842,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,758.5 days.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

