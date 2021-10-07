Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 31.9% in September

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HURC traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.33 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,353,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

