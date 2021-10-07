HSBC Upgrades Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) to Buy

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

HLDCY stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.