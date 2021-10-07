HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau Sells 25,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$18,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,700.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$32,500.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.09 million and a PE ratio of -233.33. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

