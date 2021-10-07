Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 179,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hostess Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

