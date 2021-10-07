Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE HMC opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Honda Motor by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947,004 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,215,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,695,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.