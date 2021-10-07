Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $21.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

FIXX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.43. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

