Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.05. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on HMPT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

The company has a market cap of $567.73 million and a PE ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 3.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

