Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $39.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

