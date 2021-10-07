Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

