HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.00. 26,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,092,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 69.13%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

