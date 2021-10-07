Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.72% of Highwoods Properties worth $80,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

