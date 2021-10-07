High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 6,998 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,974.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,974.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,100 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$80,825.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 2,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,723.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,359.00.

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,552.08.

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,770.69.

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,956.00.

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,125.88.

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,788.87.

TSE HLF opened at C$13.28 on Thursday. High Liner Foods Inc has a 12 month low of C$8.45 and a 12 month high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.04 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.36.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.5100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

