Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

HIBB traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,630. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $696,508. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

