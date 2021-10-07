HHR Asset Management LLC Acquires 111,440 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

HHR Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after buying an additional 454,679 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.92. 47,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,241. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.