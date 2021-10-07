Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.90 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $9.90 million and $669,836.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00063701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00132722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,126.20 or 1.00197168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.10 or 0.06584829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,957 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

