Heidi M. Melin Sells 2,389 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SAIL opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

