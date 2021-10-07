HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

HDELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

HDELY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 40,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

