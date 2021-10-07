Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

