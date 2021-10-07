Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 266,884 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

