Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 467,896 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 30,012.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,896 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

