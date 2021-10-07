Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.56 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.88% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

YTPG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

