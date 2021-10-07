Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of LNC opened at $71.75 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.