Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 148,509 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,078,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 832.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 455,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after buying an additional 406,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

