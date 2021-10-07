Head-To-Head Review: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares InnovAge and LifeStance Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.50 -$43.99 million ($0.34) -20.79 LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 18.67 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InnovAge and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 3 4 0 2.57 LifeStance Health Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 180.53%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.55%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats InnovAge on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

