Head to Head Contrast: Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Stagwell has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stagwell and Omnicom Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.51 -$228.97 million N/A N/A Omnicom Group $13.17 billion 1.22 $945.40 million $5.05 14.90

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stagwell and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $78.86, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Stagwell.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% Omnicom Group 9.65% 35.92% 4.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Stagwell on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

