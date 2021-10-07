HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

