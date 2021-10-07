HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $747.00 million, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

